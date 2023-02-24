Pres Sando, Fatima remain perfect in SSCL

Hillview College captain Ricky Ragoonanan bowls during the SSCL premier division match against St Mary's College, on Thursday, at the Knowles Street Recreational Grounds, Curepe. - ROGER JACOB

PRESENTATION College, San Fernando and Fatima College have set up a crucial match next week in the 2023 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League title race after both teams maintained their perfect record in round five of the premiership division on Thursday.

At Union Hall Grounds in San Fernando, Presentation posted a massive 359 for seven in 41 overs against Shiva Boys Hindu College. Riyaad Mohammed lashed 113, Khaleem Mohammed hit 70 and Aadi Ramsaran contributed 40 to the total. Matheus Komal was the best bowler for Shiva Boys snatching 3/60.

In reply, Shiva Boys could only muster 97/8 in 41 overs with Komal making 27. Aadian Racha was the chief destroyer for Presentation with 3/19 and Isa Ali picked up 2/20.

At Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, Fatima defeated St Benedict’s by seven wickets. St Benedict’s were dismissed for 142 in 39.1 overs with Josh Telemaque and Chris Sadanan scoring 36 and 34 respectively. Bowling for Fatima, Adrian Mahase bagged 3/14 and captain Joshua Davis took 2/23.

Fatima eased to victory getting to 143/3 in 28 overs to stay perfect. Zachary Siewah continued his impressive season scoring 65 not out, Mahase chipped in with 36 not out and Varisht Ramdeen contributed 23. Sadanan tried to contain the Fatima batsmen by grabbing 2/26.

In the championship north division, Ishmael Ali of Manzanilla Secondary School had a memorable day. Ali cracked 161 not out to propel Manzanilla to a massive 337/4 in 48 overs against Queen’s Royal College. Dimitri Miranda also showed form with a knock of 68. QRC were bundled for 20 as Ali returned with the ball to grab 5/10 in 6.3 overs as Manzanilla completed a huge win by 317 runs.

El Dorado East Secondary got past Trinity College East by seven wickets and now seem poised to earn promotion to the premiership division.

Summarised Scores

Premiership Division

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, SAN FERNANDO 359/7 (41 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 113, Khaleem Mohammed 70, Aadi Ramsaran 40; Matheus Komal 3/60, Justin Abdool 2/40) vs SHIVA BOYS HINDU COLLEGE 97/8 (41 overs) (M Komal 27; Aadian Racha 3/19, Isa Ali 2/20) Presentation won by 262 runs

ST BENEDICT’S COLLEGE 142 (39.1 overs) (Josh Telemaque 36, Chris Sadanan 34; Adrian Mahase 3/14, Joshua Davis 2/23) vs FATIMA COLLEGE 143/3 (28 overs) (Zachary Siewah 65 not out, A Mahase 36 not out; Varisht Ramdeen 23; C Sadanan 2/26) Fatima won by seven wickets

ST MARY’S COLLEGE 190 (36 overs) (Sameer Saroop 73, Mikaeel Ali 29; Qaadir Juman 4/18) vs HILLVIEW COLLEGE 190 (49.3 overs) (Ethan Ramsundar 58, Rondell Ramlogan 34, Andre Suglal 26; Arshad Harrilal 3/25, Reuel Williams 2/28) Match Tied

NAPARIMA COLLEGE 110 (48.5 overs) (Jonathan Ramnarace 49, Randel Gopaul 24; Rajeev Ramnath 5/16, Aaron Basant 1/12) vs VISHNU BOYS HINDU COLLEGE 92 (38.2 overs) (Ryan Ganase 25; Fareez Ali 6/14, Matthew Cooper 2/13, Liam Mamchan 2/22) Naparima won by 18 runs

Championship Division

TUNAPUNA SECONDARY 121 (Renaldo Fournillier 19; Zakilon Beckles 2/25) vs TOCO SECONDARY 85 (Tariq Richards 34, Kalel Dipchand 3/9, Jadon Simon 3/11) Tunapuna won by 35 runs

MANZANILLA SECONDARY 337/4 (48 overs) (Ishmael Ali 161 not out, Dimitri Miranda 68; Joshua Cummings 2/56) vs QRC 20 (I Ali 5/10, Ashmir Singh 2/6) Manzanilla won by 317 runs

ASJA BOYS, SAN FERNANDO 232/8 (Fareed Mohammed 76, Aiden Nanan 32 not out; Cody Seebarath 3/38) vs MIRACLE MINISTRIES PENTECOSTAL 85 (Brian Mohammed 27; Ajay Rampath 6/5, A Nanan 3/13) Asja won by 147 runs

TRINITY EAST 93 (24.3 overs) (Christian Ramkissoon 26; Andrew Ali 3/19) vs EL DORADO EAST 98/3 (21.3 overs) (Kavir Boodoosingh 27 not out) El Dorado won by seven wickets