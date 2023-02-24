Man freed after guilty plea on assaulting driver

Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo

A man who spent more time in prison than his sentence has been freed by a High Court judge.

Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo ordered the immediate release of Bruce Gulcharan, who spent three years, ten months and 14 days in prison before an indictment was filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on February 1, for the 2019 charge of assault with intent to rob.

On Thursday, Gulcharan pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced by the judge. She started with a four-year prison term from which 18 months were deducted for his previous good character and his expression of remorse.

Gulcharan also received a one-third discount for his guilty plea, leaving a sentence of 20 months. However, the time he spent in custody was deducted and was ordered to be immediately released since he had spent more than half of what was left of his sentence in jail.

The crime for which Gulcharan admitted took place on March 4, 2019, a Carnival Monday, close to the UWI, St Augustine. His victim stopped her SUV at the lights when he approached the vehicle and manage to enter before she got to lock the doors.

Gulcharan tried to take over the steering wheel and the two struggled. The driver was struck several times on the left side of her head and the vehicle rolled to a stop. Gulcharan shouted at her to get out of the vehicle and while she was halfway hanging out the driver’s side, a police officer, on mobile patrol, heard her shouts for help and saw Gulcharan punching her in the head and face.

A passerby tried to help and Gulcharan said she was “lying” when the victim said he was trying to take her vehicle.

When confronted by PC Joel Kerr, Gulcharan told the officer he heard the woman’s accusation, but said he “doh function properly.” He was arrested, cautioned and taken to the St Joseph police station.

During an interview, Gulcharan told police, “A woman tried to bounce me by the two tunnel in the road and I jump in the car and try to thief it and drive home. I don’t want to say anything else. I just want to sleep.”

Gulcharan was represented by public defender Ayanna Norville.

When his indictment was filed, Chief Public Defender Hasine Shaikh communicated with state attorney Indira Chinebas on the urgency of the matter and on short notice, the prosecutor prepared the summary of facts which led to Gulcharan making an appearance on February 17, before his arraignment and sentencing on Thursday.