Jonny Ramnarine wins Chutneymusic.com Prince competition

Jonathan “Jonny” Ramnarine is winner of the Chutneymusic.com Rajkumar (Prince) Competition 2023 finals (CRC 2023). -

Jonny Ramnarine won the Chutneymusic.com Rajkumar (Prince) Competition 2023 finals (CRC 2023) by a split decision narrowly beating incumbent CRC 2022 winner Aditya Seepersad, two to one.

A media release said the judges were impressed with Ramnarine's diction, stage performance and originality of his song Wanna b Free. In the song, Ramnarine urges a young lady who is romantically interested in him that he doesn’t want anyone to stress out his mammy (mother).

The judges think that Ramnarine has a bright future in the chutney soca industry if he continues to sing original music., the release said.

They echoed a similar sentiment for second placed, Aditya Seepersad who sang Cya Stop Meh.

Competition organiser, Jason “DJ Floops” Sookram is proud of the two young men who represented the Chutneymusic.com Rajkumar competition well and is glad to see CRC, complete its third consecutive year in operation especially amidst the backdrop of major competitions that were cancelled, the release said.

He and the Chutneymusic.com team are encouraged by the increased participation in the junior competitions, Rajkumar and Rajkumari and hope that in CRC 2024, more participants and sponsors will come forward.