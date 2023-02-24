In The Headlines to make news at Santa Rosa Park

Jockey Brian Boodramsingh rides Crown Prince to victory in the Royal Colours Classic at the Santa Rosa Park. FILE PHOTO -

THERE will be a seven-race card on Saturday, as horseracing action resumes at Santa Rosa Park after a month's break.

The feature event is the Agostini Insurance Brokers Limited Royal Colours Classic. The grade-three race is open to native-bred three year olds and will now see four fillies facing starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 2.20 pm.

Three of the four fillies all come from the barn of trainer John O'Brien and the other filly will come from the stable of trainer Glen Emmanuel. Firecracker, which was originally entered for this event, had to be taken out by connections this week after suffering an injury on Sunday morning during gallops.

Debutant In The Headlines will be sent off as favourite in this contest. This very impressive filly from the yard of O'Brien has been going good at gallops.

Another very competitive betting event will be the sixth race, the Modified Benchmark Handicap three year old and over horses rated 90-70, which will be going over the tip of 1,750 metres with a quality of ten runners facing the starter at 4.25pm.

In this event punters will see the likes of Crown Prince facing his stablemates such as Soca Harmony, Stroke Of Luck, Wise Guy and Soca Symphony, all coming from the barn of O'Brien. Also lined up in this event will be red-hot Pawan Putra from the barn of trainer Michael Lutchman. Trainer Terrance Thomas will send out two runners in Just Exhale and Leonardo Angel all looking to spoil the O'Brien quintet.

Punters will also have a chance to top up their bank accounts with a Hi Five carry over of $14,594.40 and a Superfecta carry over $2,690.43 all waiting to be gobbled up.

Post time for the seven-race card is 1pm.