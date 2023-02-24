Ex-Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob supports youth cricket tournament

Public relations officer and human resources officer Rianna Pancham-Sony of Price Club Supermarket presents a cheque to president of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath. - Jelani Beckles

FORMER Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob is supporting the initiative by the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) and Price Club Supermarket to host cricket tournaments as it helps develop the young people of TT.

Jacob spoke at the launch of the Price Club Supermarket Under-17 Youth Series Inter-Zone tournament 2023 at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Thursday.

Jacob said, “The social skills as mentioned by Mr Jason Abdool (of Price Club Supermarket) again is proven necessary to ensure that our young persons develop that patience, courage, determination, humility, develop teamwork, knowing how to set goals for yourself and as Mr (Azim) Bassarath mentioned being very focused.”

Bassarath is the president of the TTCB.

Jacob said athletes in TT are just as talented as others, but when competition comes around the concentration is lacking and it affects their decision-making.

“Our weaknesses are normally shown in the intangibles in that whole aspect of the mental issues in how the young people handle themselves.”

Jacob is expected to have sessions with the cricketers during the Under-17 tournament which include motivational speeches.

“If we could capture the young ones at this early stage and let them understand rules and regulations because cricket has a lot of rules. They have to listen to the umpire and they have to know when decisions are made how to deal with it.” Bassarath thanked Price Club Supermarket for supporting the TTCB again.

“Today we take the opportunity to welcome back one of our loyal and supportive sponsors, The Price Club, the Low Price Supermarket which is based in Chaguanas,” Bassarath said.

“The Price Club, as you are aware have been playing a significant role over the last few years in the development programme of the TTCB through its generous funding of the inter-zone championships.

We are pleased to announce that The Price Club will once again dig deep into their coffers in a welcome display of social corporate responsibility by sponsoring the 2023 Under-17 tournament.”

Price Club’s sponsorship is worth $200,000.

It will be the second national age group competition to get underway this season following the Under-15 Championships which enter its semi-final stage on Friday.

Bassarath said players who compete in the Under-17 tournament are one step closer to becoming senior cricketers.

“I will also like to point out that the Under-17 age group is strategically positioned in the ladder of cricket development as it represents young talented cricketers who have emerged from the Under-13 and Under-15 crop.

“They by virtue of being selected for their zonal councils will have set their sights on moving into the Under-19 cohort which is just one step away from playing for the (TT) Red Force.”

The TTCB president said the high level of crime is troubling and believes cricket can help lower the rate of indiscipline.

“The TTCB also notes with great concern the level of crime that is prevalent and points to the continuing role cricket can play in influencing those who play the game to lead lives that are exemplary.”

Bassarath is elated to have Jacob on board.

“In this regard, we wish to enlist the support of a former Commissioner of Police whose great experience in public service can motivate the youngsters in that direction. We are confident that Mr McDonald Jacob’s wealth of knowledge and keen insight will be of tremendous benefit to moulding the minds and perspectives of the youngsters which will have a positive outcome.”

Abdool, the marketing executive at Price Club, said the company is happy to jump on board.

“Today we are humbled and excited to partner with the TTCB on this project. We are exceedingly mindful and acknowledge the need for us to get involved to guide our youth on the straight and narrow path. You all are already winners. We are committed as a team together to the development of the sport of cricket and will continue to proudly support the next generation.”