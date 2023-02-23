When you have it, just flaunt it

THE EDITOR: Carnival is scandal. Carnival is bacchanal.

It is said there are those who are upset about the lack of clothing on the masqueraders and the high cost involved.

I humbly suggest when there is something that does not fit your viewing criteria, look away, plain, simple and straightforward. Change the TV channel, listen to the radio, take a walk.

Extremely critical individuals are almost always single. So I cannot suggest talk to your mate.

Brothers and sisters, the year is 2023. It is not 1623. Toilets are indoors now.

Times have changed. We need to look forward. Do you have a cell phone? Do you use internet?

If one has to pay big money for a small costume and look good, two factors must be present:

* You must have the money to pay.

* You must have the body to sway.

What do you suggest mas players wear? A three-piece suit? Let who is without sin cast the first stone. Who are you and I to judge?

Is this a case of when the fox did not get the grapes he said they were sour? Could it be no money, no body or both?

When you have it, flaunt it.

See you for Carnival 2024 people.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town