Same old costumes

THE EDITOR: Is it just me or do others also see the sameness of the Carnival costumes every year? Same plumes, colours, feathers, beads, braids, wire harnesses, etc?

The only things that change are the names of the so-called portrayals. With some of the names any costume can be relevant in any band.

I don’t think the masqueraders even care what they’re portraying. Yet some want to say it’s the greatest show on Earth. Who the cap fits, I suppose.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook