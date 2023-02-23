Poetry Slam 2023 auditions to begin tomorrow

First Citizens National Poetry Slam 2022 finalists and head judge President Paula-Mae Weekes. Photo by Curtis.H

The 2023 instalment of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam 2023 is set to begin with auditions on Friday.

The annual spoken word championship has returned to its traditional in-person, pre-covid schedule leading up to the annual NGC Bocas Lit Fest, which will run from April 28-30.

A media release said, "The finals will once again be the high-energy closing event of the festival."

Organisers said people can look forward to a hybrid format for this Slam season.

"Poets must register online and will have the option to perform their pieces before a live judging panel either virtually or before a limited-seating audience at The Writers Centre, Port of Spain. Special consideration for virtual auditions will be given to entrants from Tobago and South Trinidad. Patrons can book their seats online. Each audition will be streamed live on the National Poetry Slam’s Facebook page."

In 2022, 20 poets made it to the semifinal round. This year, 30 will move on to the second stage of the lyrical tournament.

Winner of the 2022 competition Alexandra Stewart will automatically advance to the finals in hopes of defending her title and again making history as the defending champion with the most grand slam titles.

Stewart said, "Sharing poetry is an act of intimacy that makes most people tremble. When it comes to auditions, don't reject yourself. Take the leap and see where you land."

On defending the top spot, Stewart said this will be her eighth year in the finals and like every year before, the plan is to work relentlessly, try something new and speak from the heart.

NGC Bocas Lit Fest festival director Nicholas Laughlin said, “There’s no question that the First Citizens National Poetry Slam is the most anticipated event of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago.

"There’s a long history of spoken word and performance poetry in TT. It’s been a vital vehicle for younger writers in particular to express their concerns and hopes.

"The First Citizens National Poetry Slam has brought the artform to an extraordinary level of public attention and respect, and we’re delighted that in 2023 the finals will return to their traditional place as the NGC Bocas Lit Fest’s closing event.”

The auditions will be judged by head judge Elisha Bartels, David Roberts, Jayron “DJ Rawkus” Remy, Nehilet Blackman and Lawrence Arjoon.

Semifinals will be held on March 25 and 26.

For more information, visit https://www.bocaslitfest.com/youth/poetry-slam/