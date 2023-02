Lost Tribe is Large Band of the Year

Masqueraders from Lost Tribe's 202WE, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Tuesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Lost Tribe’s 202WE is the Large Band of the Year. The National Carnival Commission (NCC) made the announcement on Thursday via e-mail.

The band also won Band of the Year in 2019.

Ronnie and Caro – which was declared the winner of Downtown Carnival on Wednesday – placed second.

K2K Alliance and Partners won medium Band of the Year and was also declared medium-band winner Downtown.