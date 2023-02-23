Leave thechildren's mas alone

President of Pan Trinbago Beverly Ramsey-Moore - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Beverly Ramsey-Moore, president of Pan Trinbago, attributes the supposedly late end of the Junior Parade of Bands on Carnival Saturday as the cause of the late start of the pan final later that night.

This is totally incorrect. The children were finished by 3 pm, as is always the case with this event. Panorama was due to begin at 7 pm but started a bit later – supposedly due to a "security sweep," which obviously began late and therefore was not completed in time for the 7 pm start.

To blame the children's mas as the reason is unethical and typical of the bodies that surround Pan Trinbago/NCC, etc. They always try to remove traditional aspects of our Carnival events – and in this case the delightful children’s mas at the Queen's Park Savannah (QPS) – to interfere with tradition and send the Carnival this way and that.

Panorama, both semis and finals, have begun late in past years and no reasons were offered. Suddenly this year the children’s mas is an issue.

The traditional characters display at the Savannah on Carnival Monday morning began late and therefore delayed the start of the Monday mas crossing the stage at the QPS (no one cared). Will they now stop the display so that Monday mas can begin at a certain time? Just wondering.

For years these organisations have been interfering with the process of certain Carnival traditions and events, introducing new and foolish methods which always fail.

Such impulsive utterances and comments from the above named are perhaps meant to deflect blame from themselves – trying so hard to be organised and coming up disorganised.

Just leave the children’s mas alone and do apologise for distressing people with these nonsensical "ideas."

MARY POUCHET

Port of Spain