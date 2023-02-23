Frightening time on Carnival Monday

THE EDITOR: In dire straits now. Who controls the bass on the music trucks?

Today is Carnival Monday. The house is shaking and rattling, the bass is deafening. This is frightening. The experience is like a horror movie or a nonstop earthquake.

The huge trucks are pulling down overhead wires. We remain a laughing stock when it comes to, apparently, mercenary authorities.

The "doh care damn" attitude of authorities on this piece of dirt in the Atlantic speaks volumes of their poor thought process when it comes to the street festival that was once Carnival.

This should never be called Carnival. Pictures are falling off walls. Glassware in cupboards are rattling nonstop.

Tribe is now passing, causing confusion as usual.

There is a way to do things and a way not to. Obviously "AC Kingdom" living in their own world. Residents suffer nonstop all over the city.

Disgraceful, power-hungry people fall into disgrace out of their own doing and greed.

Must exit the house now – at 12.05 pm.

CHANDRA LEEKONG

St Clair