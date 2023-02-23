Da Silva hits 44 as Windies draw warm-up match

West Indies' Joshua Da Silva - CWI Media

WICKET-KEEPER Joshua Da Silva top-scored with 44 for West Indies as their three-day warm-up match against a South Africa Invitational XI ended in a draw at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on Thursday.

West Indies closed the match on 208/8 in their second innings, a lead of 174 runs. Da Silva, who scored 55 not out in the first innings, struck 44.

Jermaine Blackwood and Kyle Mayers cracked 40 and 38 respectively.

Bowling for the South Africa XI, Thando Ntini grabbed 2/10 and Hlompho Modimokoane took 2/30.

West Indies used the match as preparation for a two-match Test series against South Africa starting on Tuesday.

Summarised scores

WEST INDIES 283/9 dec. (Jason Holder 58, Joshua Da Silva 55 not out, Raymon Reifer 38; Corbin Bosch 2/20, Hlompho Modimokoane 2/35, Smangaliso Nhlebela 2/70) and 208/8 (J Da Silva 44, Jermaine Blackwood 40, Kyle Mayers 38; Thando Ntini 2/10, H Modimokoane 2/30) vs SOUTH AFRICA INVITATIONAL XI 317 (Wiaan Lubbe 72, Dewald Brevis 50, Ruan de Swart 37; Akeem Jordan 3/34, Roston Chase 3/98, Shannon Gabriel 2/45) Match Drawn