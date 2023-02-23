Benjai's team responds to obscene-language arrest

Soca artiste Rodney "Benjai" Le Blanc. File photo/David Reid

SOCA artist Rodney “Benjai” Le Blanc’s management team has issued a statement in the wake of his arrest on Carnival Tuesday.

Le Blanc was charged with using obscene language in a public place and appeared in court on Wednesday.

The police have not released details of his arrest and the charge.

However, Le Blanc’s management team on Thursday described the charge as a “misdemeanour” and said he took the matter “very seriously” and "categorically denies the charge against him.

“He is fully co-operating with the legal process and is confident that the matter will be resolved quickly. He recognises the impact of any charge, misdemeanour or otherwise, on his career and is confident that the trial outcome will demonstrate his innocence. He requests that the public withhold judgment until all facts are presented," the statement said.

In 2010, Benjai was arrested and charged with using obscene language and assaulting a police officer at the Funky Monkey fete at San Fernando Hill.

He pleaded guilty to using obscene language, but denied spitting at the police officer.

In 2014, he was found not guilty of assaulting the officer.