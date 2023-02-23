N Touch
Ash Wednesday at the beach

Visitors from the England sun bathe at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle visited Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday and captured these images of fun in the sea and sand.

While there wasn't the usual high turnout, many still decided to make Maracs Bay their destination on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A woman sun bathes at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A woman walks out of the water at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Young women walk along the shore at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Tatiana Cummings, eight, and Jamali James, four, play in the sand at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Young women walk along the shore at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Benjami Ragbirsingh 2, plays in the sand at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A woman kicks a ball toward a goal post at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

It was all smiles when a man ran across the path of police officers on horses at Maracas Beach on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Jahmeal Khan digs himself into a hole at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Men play a game of football on Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Ragbirsingh and Lokai family enjoy each others company at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Police officers on horses got the attention of these children at Maracas Beach on Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

