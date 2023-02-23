News Ash Wednesday at the beach Angelo Marcelle 26 Minutes Ago Visitors from the England sun bathe at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle visited Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday and captured these images of fun in the sea and sand. While there wasn't the usual high turnout, many still decided to make Maracs Bay their destination on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle A woman sun bathes at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle A woman walks out of the water at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle Young women walk along the shore at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle Tatiana Cummings, eight, and Jamali James, four, play in the sand at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle Young women walk along the shore at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle Benjami Ragbirsingh 2, plays in the sand at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle A woman kicks a ball toward a goal post at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle It was all smiles when a man ran across the path of police officers on horses at Maracas Beach on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle Jahmeal Khan digs himself into a hole at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle Men play a game of football on Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle The Ragbirsingh and Lokai family enjoy each others company at Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle Police officers on horses got the attention of these children at Maracas Beach on Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Comments
"Ash Wednesday at the beach"