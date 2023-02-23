$10,000 salary for new TRHA chairman

New Justice Minister Christlyn Moore

NEWLY-appointed Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) chairman Christlyn Moore is getting a remuneration package of $10,000 plus an allowance of $1,000.

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael revealed these details on Thursday during a plenary sitting in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

She was responding to a question from Minority Leader Kelvon Morris about the packages and portfolios offered to directors of the new TRHA board.

Moore is an attorney and former People's Partnership justice minister. She resigned as political leader of the Tobago Forwards in October 2020.

Other directors on the board are deputy chairman Dhanique Jerry, Alana Alleyne, Dr Bridgette Edmund Benoit, Yvette Parks Caruth, Nkosi Dick, McKacy-Prince Martin, Karen Moore Nicholson and Sangeeta Siew. They were appointed on January 6.

BYisrael, who is also the Deputy Chief Secretary, revealed that Jerry will receive $7,500 monthly plus a $750 allowance, while all the other directors will each get $5,000 monthly and a $500 allowance.

Asked why it took so long to make the names of the directors public, she said, "Madam presiding officer, as we indicated, the signature of the President was on the sixth of January.

"However, we did not get that information until close to the end of January/beginning of February, and then we subsequently had the induction and the announcement was made immediately following the induction."

Morris, in a follow-up question, asked BYisrael if she knew one of the TRHA directors, Alleyne, was living in North America.

BYisrael said she was unable to provide an answer, as his query was not among the initial set of questions. She agreed to provide a response on how she intends to treat with that situation – if true – at the next plenary sitting.