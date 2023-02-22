(Update) Tunapuna shooting leaves two in hospital

Guns, ammunition and ski-masks seized during an anticrime operation in Tunapuna on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTEST TTPS

FIVE men were arrested with guns and ammunition in Tunapuna on Wednesday morning, hours after police reported that two men were shot.

Police said that in response to the shooting on Tuesday night, officers had a "strategic roadblock" along Tunapuna Road, at about 10.10 am. A black Nissan Almera was stopped and searched and four guns, two AR15s, a Glock 17 pistol and a Mac 10 submachine gun were found.

The officers also seized a silencer for the sub-machine gun, two magazines for the AR15s and an extended magazine for the Glock 17 pistol. Police seized 52 rounds of 5.56 calibre ammunition and 49 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The five men, aged between 18 to 35 are all from Tunapuna namely Upper Fairley Street, St John Road, St Thomas Street and Auzonville Road. Police did not say if the men were suspects in the shootings on Sunday.

According to police, four men were shot in three separate incidents.

One of the incidents took place at Walter Lane where two men were shot at while driving, leaving one in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Police said residents reported hearing gunshots just after 11.30 pm and when police arrived they found a blue Chevy hatchback crashed into an empty lot along the street. The driver sustained injuries consistent with an accident while the passenger was shot.

Police said 52 spent 5.56 mm ammunition were recovered at the scene. Police took the injured men to hospital for treatment.

The other incidents took place at Streatham Street Extension where another two men were shot and the third took place at Maingot Road where one man was shot and a car set on fire. Investigations are ongoing.

Editor's Note: This is an update to an earlier story, published online, which can be read below:

