Tunapuna shooting leaves two in hospital

File photo by Roger Jacob

POLICE are investigating a shooting in Tunapuna on Tuesday night, when two men were shot multiple times.

Residents of Walter Lane reported hearing gunshots just after 11.30. When police arrived on the scene they found a blue Chevy hatchback crashed into an empty lot along the street.

The car had multiple bullet holes to the rear and left side.

Police took the injured men to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for emergency treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.