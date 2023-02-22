Ronnie and Caro takes downtown Carnival

Masqueraders of Ronnie and Caro wait to cross the stage at the Queen's Pak Savannah, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

IT WAS good to start on a winning note, were the words of Ronnie and Caro’s band leader Ronnie McIntosh as it was announced that the band won in the large band category of Downtown Carnival.

The results were announced on Wednesday at City Hall, Knox Street.

Ronnie and Caro won with its presentation, This is Paradise.

McIntosh said in a phone interview, “It is nice to be back out after that two-year situation (the hiatus caused by the pandemic). It feels good to start back on a winning note and kudos go out to the masqueraders as well for their order and they had fun too.”

He added it was a victory for the masqueraders as they really had a great time and it was shown through the facial expressions of many in the band. “We are just glad to be back. It is good to be back after that resting for two years.”

Paparazzi Carnival came second in that category with its Breakaway Beats presentation and Lost Tribe’s 202We earned the band third place.

K2K Alliance and Partners won in the medium band category. The band presented World Wars – In the Time of Salome. The band has consistently placed in the top three of this category.

Kinetic Mas’ Cybernation placed second and Image Nation placed third with Limbo.

Tribal Connection took the top spot in the small bands with its National Pride presentation. Cheyenne People came second with Cheyenne Sun Dancers and Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors placed third with Celebration In Steel.

Moko Somokow won in the mini category with Rhapsody in Blue’s Return of the Blue Old School placing second and Hott Stuff Promotions’ Celebration of Our People placing third.