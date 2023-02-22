Features
Republic Bank hosts panyard lime
Newsday Reporter
2 Hrs Ago
Mical Teja takes command of the crowd Republic Bank’s Corporate Panyard Lime. -
Republic Bank's Ltd (RBL) corporate panyard lime took place on February 10, at the Republic Bank Exodus' panyard. Several artistes including Kernal Roberts Mical Teja and Sekon Sta entertained guests at the band's Eastern Main Road, St Augustine base.
Kernal Roberts is accompanied by the Exodus Steel Orchestra as he takes the stage at the Republic Bank panyard lime. -
Sekon Sta delights guests with his performance at the Republic Bank panyard lime. -
Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, centre, is welcomed at the Republic Bank's panyard lime by vice president Richard Sammy, left, and Riah Dass-Mungal, general manager – corporate and investment banking at right. -
Republic Bank's president and managing director, Nigel Baptiste, left, Dominic Hadeed managing director, Blue Water, Republic Bank chairman, Vincent Pereira, and Republic Bank vice president, Richard Sammy at the bank’s Corporate Panyard Lime. -
Miss World TT Ache Abrahams, left, with Republic Bank's vice president, Karen Yip Chuck and hairman, Vincent Pereira. -
Comments
"Republic Bank hosts panyard lime"