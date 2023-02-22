RC priest: Be ambassadors of Christ

An RC priest is urging his congregation to be good ambassadors of Christ.

Fr Leslie Tang Kai, delivering the Ash Wednesday sermon at the St Joseph RC Church, Bacolet, Tobago, said now more than ever, the world needs strong, genuine ambassadors within the church. He said when one reflects on the turmoil around the world, with worsening crime, political conflicts, social media influences and families under siege, there is an urgent need for reconciliation.

"All of us are called to become the goodness of God," Tang Kai told the congregation, which included independent senator Maria Dillon-Remy. He said the role of an ambassador, in any context, must be taken seriously. "'You know the role of an ambassador is to represent the one we are called to follow."

Tang Kai urged listeners to reflect on whether they were representing Christ well enough in their everyday lives. He added they must determine the role that Christ is calling them to play within their families, work environment and community.

The Lenten season, he said, provides an excellent opportunity for people to renew themselves within the church.

"All of us have sinned and fallen short and Lent offers an opportunity to come back to God. God is saying, come back and represent Him well.''

The priest said although Christ never sinned, he administered to sinners, urging believers to reconcile with others.

"It is an awesome responsibility but a life-giving reward."

Just as Christ is rich in mercy and compassion, Tang Kai said, the church's followers also have a part to play in upholding the traditions of the church.

Ash Wednesday, the official start of Lent, is a holy day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation for Christians. Many attend special services at which churchgoers receive ash on their foreheads in the form of a cross.