Persad-Bissessar offers Lent greetings

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar brought greetings to the Christian community on Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent. In a statement, she offered her sincere wishes for a prayerful, blessed, spiritually enriching, and peaceful period as Christians start a journey which strengthens their faith.

"This Ash Wednesday, as many receive ashes, a symbol of mortality and repentance, it is a reminder that above all our achievements, beyond all our earthly possessions, beyond all our ambitions, we are nothing but dust without the love, forgiveness, and mercy of God.

"I pray that this Lenten season enlightens, inspires, and motivates all our Christian brothers and sisters who embark on this period of sacrifice, prayer as well as fasting."

She said Lent offered the country important values by letting people put aside their own desires to instead align with God’s will for humanity, and "teaches us as a nation the opportunity to be less about ourselves and more about each other through its core pillars of prayer, fasting, and giving."

She said this was reflected in Pope Francis' Lent 2023 message that "the Lord speaks to us through our brothers and sisters, especially in the faces and the stories of those who are in need.”

Persad-Bissessar urged the country to use Lent "to reach out to the many who are burdened in our nation, not only economically but who are burdened mentally due to being alone or isolated from society.

"Let us use this Lent as a nation to create a space, place, plan, and purpose where all are welcome.

"May God bless our Christian community as they prepare for Easter through reverence in this Lenten season."