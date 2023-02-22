Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar bring comedy after Carnival

Fresh from Carnival revelry, Penelope Spencer and Cecilia Salazar will be putting on a new original comedy production called Trini Sweet...Too Bad, on February 25 and 26 at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain.

The two experienced actresses are also producing the show under P/C (Penelope and Cecilia) Productions.

They will be joined on stage by Rodell “Ro'dey" Cumberbatch, Arnold “Pinny” Goindhan, and upcoming actors Nicholas Subero, Benita Wilson, Carlinea Holder and Joshua Phillip.

Spencer said the show will touch on topics that include women and heels at Carnival time, lazy bandits, and the royal interview with Megan Markel and Prince Harry, as well as the more serious bacchanal of local politics using traditional characters as well as a Tobago speech band.

She said the show was inspired by current events in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The material, the script is powerful, relevant, topical, eye-opening and extremely funny. You’ll get experienced comedians at the top of their game from this show. There’s rich material in the ridiculous situations Trinis find ourselves in, the politics, the crime, the Carnival, the people, I made it all entertaining and funny, cause if you doh laugh, you’ll cry in this sweet Trinibago.

“The seriousness is in the comedy, because comedy is sometimes a serious business. I’ve noticed from doing plays like Mary Could Dance and Jean and Dinah that people take in morals and life lessons when it’s in their face, under the veil of comedy.

"We deal with serious topics in a very enjoyable and hilarious way, and that’s why comedy will always be my vehicle to reach people.”

Spencer said people should come and enjoy the performances by the experienced cast, as well as the newcomers.

“We have the funny man himself, Ro’dey, coming with some of his famous and infamous characters, we have a very experienced and talented Cecilia Salazar, then there’s the funny and experienced Arnold "Pinny" Goindhan, and myself as writer and director.

“The newcomers are sprinkled in different scenes throughout the play. We have four powerful vignettes in the show, and the final piece is set in an small fictional island call 'Bago,' a piece where we incorporate the Carnival and our political characters and it’s in this piece we see them most.”

Spencer said including traditional mas characters has always been important to her and the Necessary Arts School, where she trains actors.

“At Necessary Arts we keep them alive every Carnival, so incorporating them into the show was a natural for me. You’ll experience the midnight robber, pierrot grenade, dame Lorraine, baby doll, book man, blue and red devils, and we have a little Tobago speech band and stick-fighting in there.”

Spencer said the show was perfect for both visitors and locals, and audiences were guaranteed to leave smiling.

“People should attend because it’s a bound-to-laugh production. Trinis will get to laugh at themselves, they will recognise some of the characters and get a good laugh at them, and visitors will get an insight to who we are! Trinbago Sweet...too bad will help you relax and allow you to laugh.”

The box office opens on February 23 from 12-6pm.