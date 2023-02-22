Jordan, Chase take three wickets each in warm-up match

West Indies' Roston Chase -

THREE wickets apiece from West Indies bowlers Akeem Jordan and Roston Chase could not prevent the South Africa Invitational XI from taking a first-innings lead at the end of day two in a three-day practice match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on Wednesday.

Overnight, West Indies declared their first innings on 283/9, with Joshua Da Silva scoring 55 not out, and Corbin Bosch ending as the best bowler for the South Africa XI with 2/20 in 12 overs.

Fast bowler Jordan grabbed 3/34 in 11.5 overs and off spinner Chase snatched 3/98 in 19 overs, but the South Africa XI still posted a healthy 317 all out to earn a 34-run lead on first innings. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was also among the wickets, taking 2/45 in ten overs.

Opener Wiaan Lubbe was the top scorer for the South Africa XI, hitting 72 off 131 balls with nine fours and one six. Dewald Brevis also showed his potential, lashing eight fours and one six in his innings of 50 off 63 deliveries.

The third and final day of the warm-up match will be held on Thursday.

West Indies are preparing for a two-match Test series against South Africa starting on Tuesday.

Summarised scores

WEST INDIES 283/9 dec. (Jason Holder 58, Joshua Da Silva 55 not out, Raymon Reifer 38; Corbin Bosch 2/20, Hlompho Modimokoane 2/35, Smangaliso Nhlebela 2/70) vs SOUTH AFRICA INVITATIONAL XI 317 (Wiaan Lubbe 72, Dewald Brevis 50, Ruan de Swart 37; Akeem Jordan 3/34, Roston Chase 3/98, Shannon Gabriel 2/45)