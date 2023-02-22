How about Panorama in Nov or Dec?

THE EDITOR: After the late start to the Panorama competition on Saturday – blamed on the fact that there was the Junior Parade of Bands in the Savannah earlier on Saturday and the site had to be cleaned and a security sweep undertaken (this year not being the first time) – Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore apologetically vowed it would never happen again.

She promised that the Panorama final would, from next year, be the sole event at the venue on Carnival Saturday. She said she plans to lobby at the level of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) board to have Panorama be the only event held on a Carnival Saturday at the QPS.

Does the goodly president remember, or even know, that years ago, Panaroma finals took place during the Sunday night Dimanche Gras show, along with the Calypso King (at the time) competition and the King and Queen of the Bands competitions? The very first Panorama competition, in 1963, took place on Carnival Friday.

By contrast, the very first kiddies Carnival as we know it was in 1956 under the auspices of the British Red Cross and in 1961 it became known as the the Red Cross Children's Carnival. Any guess as to where and what day it was held?

Ramsey-Moore has stated that Pan Trinbago believes there is no season for pan and so other Carnival event organisers can look at hosting Carnival events outside of February and that “we can start to have the kiddies coming in November or early December.”

Carnival costumes are made for Carnival, so why not have the Panorama finals in November or December since “there is no season for pan”?

J SMITH

Port-of-Spain