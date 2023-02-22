Creativity and those Carnival costumes

Kiddies Carnival in Arima. -

THE EDITOR: The kings and queens of the Carnival bands are usually truly magnificent. The ideas behind each portrayal, the effort put into each costume, leave us breathless with amazement. It's the same thing with the costumes designed for the junior kings and queens.

I looked at the Junior Parade of Bands on Saturday and they all wore beautiful little costumes, were covered practically from head to toe and were dancing and prancing merrily as they crossed the stage.

What happens with the adult costumes? Is there a silent competition to see who can bare the most skin? I am personally not against a bit of nakedness but why so much? What is the incentive? Are the adult masqueraders getting value for money?

Fifteen hundred dollars for a swimsuit, a headdress and something to wave in your hand?

The only differences among most of the bands is the colour scheme and, of course, who has more masqueraders willing to bare it all. Three thousand, 4,000, 5,000 or 6,000 men and women dressed for the beach?

What is the price to be paid for encouraging designers to go back to the good old days when costumes did not look like beachwear? In my respectful view, the prize money may be the answer to inspiring fresh creativity.

I am thinking in the realm of a few million for the top band. Three-quarters of the decided amount for second place and half of the winning figure for third place. I think that some serious money will cause creativity to bloom.

For a few million dollars it will be a race to see who can create something meaningful.

Plain talking is not bad manners in TT. Who will be the first to admit that they are being overcharged for beads and feathers?

What is so special about paying serious money to be naked? How about a nice costume that you can actually put on a clothes hanger?

When last did you see a real interesting story-type Carnival costume? Only when young masqueraders cross the stage?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin