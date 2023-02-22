Chief Sec: Logistical issues delaying THA reshuffle

Farley Augustine. - Photo by David Reid

Logistical issues have delayed the planned reshuffle within the THA, says Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Responding to questions from reporters on Wednesday following the official handing over of keys at the Manta Lodge Hotel and Dive Centre in Speyside, Augustine gave an update on the issue.

“Last year, I actually said I’ll do it early in this year. We have some logistical issues – that is what has held some things back but you can expect it pretty soon.”

Questioned further for a specific time, he said: “I prefer to stick with pretty soon.”

In an interview with Newsday on December 1, 2022 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Augustine told Newsday that “for some time now" he was contemplating changes to the roles of his assemblymen. He was responding to a question about his thoughts on the performance of each of the assembly's divisions over the past year.

Then he said: “I am considering it (reshuffle). There will be a need for some slight shifts knowing we also lost a deputy chief secretary, so there will be a need for some slight shifts."

Augustine said the reshuffle was not owing to bad performances but rather to optimise the strengths of his assemblymen.

Augustine and 12 other assemblymen have disassociated themselves from the Watson Duke-led Progressive Democratic Patriots, which won the December 6, 2021 THA elections 14-1. After a public feud with Augustine, Duke resigned as Deputy Chief Secretary in September last year. Augustine and his assemblymen have since declared themselves independents.