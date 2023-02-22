Carnival comes to Edinburgh primary school

Standard four pupils from Edinburgh Government Primary School in Chaguanas present We Own the Night the Chaguanas . -

Edinburgh Government Primary School in Chaguanas transformed into a sea of colours with pupils bursting with excitement on February as they took part in the school’s Carnival festivities.

It was the first Carnival event in the past few years and participants and spectators, who comprised mainly parents and staff, were not disappointed.

It started with a calypso competition, in which two shy students, Janique Alleyne and Dominique Benjamin, performed original Carnival compositions. They were followed by renditions of several nation-building songs. Starting this segment was Larissa Alexander who sang along to Natasha Wilson’s patriotic song Sweet TT, k. She tapped her feet as pupils cheered her on. She was dressed in the national colours of red, white, and black.

Elijah Alexis and Chelsea sang Machel Montano’s I love My Country, pledging their love for the nation.

Three performers Kadijah Thomas, Darius Amede, and Kyla Jones sang David Rudder’s Calypso music.

Even before standard two pupil Zola Smith, nine, took the stage, the audience was cheering. Together with Zafar Williams, they sent the audience into a frenzy with Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous’s 2023 soca hit Come Home. Her performance earned her the first-place.

Amede, who was accompanied by two energetic male backup singers, place second followed by Alexander in third place.

There was a parade of the bands segment which started with the infant department presenting The Squad. This section included characters such as fairies, witches, butterflies, firefighters, and pirates.

Pupils from standard one, dressed in purple and gold, presented (Hard Wuk) Mental Day.

Standard two and five pupils combined to present traditional mas characters including stick fighters, dame lorraine, midnight robbers, and the pierrot grenade, while standard three pupils presented Leopards.

There were two classes in standard four, one presented We Lit and the other, We own the night.