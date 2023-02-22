Car thieves arrested

Stock photo source: Pixabay

POLICE arrested a 26-year-old man from Sangre Grande in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Carnival Tuesday morning for having licence plates registered to another vehicle.

In a release, the police said officers stopped the man at 5.30 am along Dass Trace. The driver was speeding and when they searched the silver Nissan Note, they found the registration plates of another vehicle in it.

The release said police had also stopped the man in April 2022 with a silver Honda City with false registration plates.

In an unrelated incident, police in Blanchisseuse recovered a white AD wagon with false licence plates.

Later in the day, officers in Chaguaramas, near the boardwalk, saw a black Mitsubishi Lancer at the side of the road.

A 42-year-old man, also from Sangre Grande, was arrested. The release said the car had been reported stolen from Sangre Grande on February 20.