Bunji takes Road March title with Hard Fete

Bunji Garlin performs for fans during at I Love Soca launch at Bar Code, Scarborough, Tobago. - Photo by David Reid

Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez has won the Road March competition.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) released the official results shortly after 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

He won $250,000.

Tuco offered congratulations to Alvarez and his wife Fay Ann Lyons on their victory.

This year's competition has a new sponsor Tourism Trinidad and the official title is now Visit Trinidad Road March.

His 2023 song Hard Fete played a total of 135 times at different judging points above Naliah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous'Come Home.

Come Home played a total of 106 times.

Machel Montano and Patrice Roberts’ Like Yuhself played 50 times to earn them third place.

Look out for more from Newsday on this.