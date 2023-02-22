Anton & Lolita repeat as Couva J'Ouvert champs

A masquerader from the band Anton and Lolita's presentation of Long Live Soca at Couva J'Ouvert celebrations on Monday.

BANDLEADERS DJ Anton and Lolita Mohan retained the crown as champions at Couva Carnival celebrations when they captured the approval of the judges on Carnival Monday with their presentation of Long Live Soca before a large crowd.

The duo has won the title six times.

Perhaps the largest band with several hundred masqueraders, Long Live Soca was topical and scathing, keeping up with current affairs.

Many spectators agreed the Couva carpark stage was too small for the band.

Placing second was SMIK J’Ouvert with We Outside and J’ZZS Steak House placed third with The Same Thing.

Dean Alexander from Anton and Lolita was judged J’Ouvert King of the Band 2023 with his portrayal of Blak, and Jillian Brown of Wall Brothers took home the Queen of the Band title with Tribute to Big Wall and Black Stalin.

Joseph Coombs won the Male Individual (unattached) 2023 title with The Scrap Iron Saga.