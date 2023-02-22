Aliyah Williams is Miss Central Carnival Queen 2023

Aliyah Williams, Miss Victoria Laboratory, took home the title of Miss Central Carnival Queen 2023 on Carnival Saturday.

The Miss Central Carnival Queen pageant is a staple in the menu offered by the Couva Carnival Committee, led by councillor Ramchand Rajbal Maraj.

There were seven finalists who won their sashes ahead of Saturday’s show and chose their title sponsors in a random draw.

Placing second was Miss Trinsulate Caribbean T’Sian Theophille, and Shania Davis, Miss Metro Hotel, came in third.

Caitlyn Merrick, Miss Darril Giles & Associates, was judged Miss Congeniality. Theophille also took home the Miss Intelligence title.

Miss Elegance went to the 2023 queen and Davis was a hit with her costume to win the Miss Spirit of Carnival title.

Williams also had the best gown.

The show was held at the Couva car park.