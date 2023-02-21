Temperature retains Brass Bacchanal title

Member of Temperature the Band celebrate on stage celebrate on stage after defending their title as winners of Brass Bacchanal. Photo by Jordon Briggs

Temperature the Band copped the first prize of the Brass Bacchanal competition on Carnival Monday night at the Queen's Park Savannah taking home $100,000.

A total of ten bands competed at the event's third edition of the National Carnival Commission's competition aimed at showcasing brass bands for Carnival. Temperature retained the title it won in 2020, the last time the competition was held.

Here are the results of the competition:

1st - Temperature the Band

2nd - Brass to D World

3rd - Joey Lewis Orchestra

4th - KJV The Band

5th - Kern Summerville and The Sensational Band

6th - Adrenaline The Band

7th - Kaisoca Rhythm Band

8th - Vincent Rivers and D Soca Unit

9th - Louis and the Lynx

10th - D' All Starz