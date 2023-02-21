Talk Tent marks 40th anniversary

Alexandra Stewart -

The Annual Talk Tent will celebrates it's 40th anniversary with two days of top-quality humour, storytelling, spoken word, social commentary and thought-provoking entertainment.

First produced by Paul Keens-Douglas in 1983, and put on annually since then, the Talk Tent has become a popular post-Carnival event, attracting a wide cross-section of local talk enthusiasts and visitors seeking something different and relevant, a media release said.

With its motto Where Talk is Art it focuses on the dynamics of performance and presentation as they relate to the varied forms of the oral traditions.

Hosted by singing MC David Bereaux, Talk Tent features a cast of talented performers, some of whom only perform at the tent and have built up quite a following over the years. These include Miguel Browne, Felix Edinborough, Avion Crooks and Short Pants. Patrons can look forward to the presentation of material that is not only entertaining but educational.

Each year, the Tent Tent features well-known and up-and-coming artists as special guests. This year’s audience will once more enjoy the lyrics of popular spoken-word poet, Alexandra Stewart and dramatist Lalonde Ochoa.

An unsponsored show, the Talk Tent depends on the support of its fans, supporters and those who recognise the importance of its role in preserving this genre of Caribbean culture. Books, CD’s and DVD’s of the various artistes will also be available at special show prices, the release said.

Tickets are available at Queen’s Hall box office.

For more info: Facebook @pkeensdouglas (@Talk Tent 2023).