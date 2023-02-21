Put respect to her name

Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvare - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Women already endure picayune attitudes upon striving for equality. Immediately one may confuse female empowerment with misandry. Empowerment for us is self-actualisation and is indicative of promoting positive social change. As women, groundbreaking firsts should be celebrated.

It is not merely simply to ascend in particular spheres of development. For the ones who have listened well to the powerful catharsis in song by the late Singing Sandra called Die with My Dignity you should understand.

Women like Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez are the epitome of class. Lyons-Alvarez is upstanding and one of the most decorated artists continually breaking down countless barriers. Her strength is admired for the aspersions cast. As a public figure, this is not very easy.

Respect should be placed to a name that is revered internationally. It is very disheartening because sometimes we take our own for granted and the rest of the world may look on with askance. Lyons-Alvarez has never once denied the place of her origin or as a woman.

For a matter of public record, this subtle innuendo “Bunji’s wife Faye Ann” mentioned in a tweet on February 14 by the media house CCN TV6 has sparked outrage. It is a clear disrespect to the legacy and art form. Therefore, an apology is owed.

More so must we be constantly reminded of the bias? Imagine, there is a disclaimer on the social media handle that says: "We ask that all comments be respectful and free from obscene, discriminatory or defamatory language..." The irony is almost baffling. Put respect to that name!

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain