Many things to do in Trinidad and Tobago

Visitors watching flocks of Scarlet Ibis returning to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary mangrove swamp to roost. - Sureash Cholai
THE EDITOR: People, if you are not into Carnival, there is always something to do in sweet TT. Here are some suggestions:

Take a tour of Gasparee Caves; take in Talparo; visit Salybia; go to Tobago; visit a beach, a river, Edith Falls; go to San Souci; visit Mayaro, Penal, Point Fortin; check out the Caroni Bird Sanctuary; visit Knolly's Tunnel; come to Princes Town. Best doubles, pork.

So many things to do.

TT comprises the two most beautiful islands in the world.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

