Great night of steelpan

Massy Trinidad All Stars at the Panorama final at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: At the beginning of 2023's Panorama season, many did not expect much from steelbands that have largely been dormant since 2020. Others were hoping for a resurgence of this art form which forms a critical part of our nation's identity.

After watching preliminaries, semi-finals and the final, I can safely say the latter group has been satiated. On Saturday night, band after band ascended the main stage and delivered repeatedly. There was not a single disappointing performance during what for me is an all-time Panorama final.

The likes of Black Stalin and King Short Shirt were immortalised during a night where rhythm touched the soul and inveigled a Trinidadian/Tobagonian pride that can only appear at the strike of a steel drum.

For eight minutes as each steelband performs, the world stands still, hearts race and there is no difference between us as a people; we are just lovers and admirers of the steelpan.

I congratulate every single medium and large band that participated this season, making it one of the most memorable.

With a new fire within these bands, I hope that 2023's Panorama isn't a stand-alone masterpiece.

May this be the clarion call for a new era of pan that extols our creativity as a people.

Long live the steelpan.

JADE-MARK SONILAL

St Augustine