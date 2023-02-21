Chaguanas West MP knocks National Security minister's PR stunt

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally. -

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is unable to create policies to address escalating crime.

In a media release on Tuesday, hours after Hinds, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and National Security officials toured downtown Port of Spain.

“Over the Carnival period, Minister Hinds' only visible anti-crime plan was holding a 'walk' throughout Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday while he was accompanied by armed members of the various protective services. Perhaps Minister Hinds seized the opportunity to have his own mas band.”

He added: “Given the grim reality of the widespread violent crime that law-abiding citizens face daily, it is beyond disappointing that Hinds continues to display a complete disregard for crafting policies and launching initiatives that aim to reduce crime and intercept criminals.”

According to Rambally, 91 murders have been committed for the year, compared to 79 last year. He said seven of this year’s murders took place between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Homicide Bureau’s figures there were 92 murders recorded as of Tuesday compared to 84 for the same period last year. Of the seven people murdered on Carnival Saturday, two were killed in Port of Spain, three in South Trinidad and two in East Trinidad.

Rambally labelled the walkabout as a public relations stunt which he said will not help protect citizens. He added that unlike Hinds, citizens don’t have the luxury of being accompanied by armed soldiers.

During the walkabout, Hinds said he was satisfied with the safety and security of the country during Carnival based on the reports he received from law enforcement personnel.