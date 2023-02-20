St Joseph man arrested

Stock photo source: Pixabay

ONE man was arrested during the police’s Operation SOCA (Securing Our Carnival Activities) on Sunday night.

A release from the police service on Monday said a 19-year-old was arrested at Wellington Street, St Joseph, at 11.05 pm on Sunday night. He was held with a Glock pistol, two magazines and 43 rounds of 9mm ammunition in his possession.

The release said the operation in the Northern Division took place between 6 pm Sunday and 2 am on Monday.

It was spearheaded by ACP Wayne Mystar, Senior Supt Ramphall, Supt

Etienne, ASP Ramharack and Insp Highly and included officers of the St. Joseph CID.

Sunday’s seizure of a firearm was the second in the division in 24 hours, the release said.

Another was found in St Augustine hours earlier by the same team.