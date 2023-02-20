N Touch
News

St Joseph man arrested

Stock photo source: Pixabay
Stock photo source: Pixabay

ONE man was arrested during the police’s Operation SOCA (Securing Our Carnival Activities) on Sunday night.

A release from the police service on Monday said a 19-year-old was arrested at Wellington Street, St Joseph, at 11.05 pm on Sunday night. He was held with a Glock pistol, two magazines and 43 rounds of 9mm ammunition in his possession.

The release said the operation in the Northern Division took place between 6 pm Sunday and 2 am on Monday.

It was spearheaded by ACP Wayne Mystar, Senior Supt Ramphall, Supt

Etienne, ASP Ramharack and Insp Highly and included officers of the St. Joseph CID.

Sunday’s seizure of a firearm was the second in the division in 24 hours, the release said.

Another was found in St Augustine hours earlier by the same team.

Comments

"St Joseph man arrested"

More in this section