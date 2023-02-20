Pacer Shannon Gabriel recalled to Windies ODI team

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel. - Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD and Tobago fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been recalled to the West Indies One-Day International (ODI) squad for the upcoming three-match series against hosts South Africa which bowls off on March 16 in Buffalo Park, East London.

Gabriel returns to the 50-over team after an almost four-year absence. This was confirmed on Wednesday when Cricket West Indies (CWI) senior men’s selection panel announced their squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series tour of South Africa.

The West Indies will play three ODIs on March 16, 18 and 21, followed by three T20Is on March 25, 26 and 28.

Gabriel earned his ODI recall on the back of his performances during the CG United Super50 Cup last November. He was the joint leading-wicket taker spearheading the TT Red Force bowling attack, taking 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.2.

He last played ODIs for the West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup in July 2019.

On Gabriel’s return, CWI lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes said, “We have had some injuries to our fast-bowling pool so therefore we see Gabriel as an ideal fit heading into South Africa, and the surfaces we expect to play on.

“It is felt that we need someone to get those early wickets and he is the kind of bowler that can do that. Judging from his performances in the CG United Super50 Cup, he is potentially a wicket-taking option up front.”

Fellow maroon and TT pacer Jayden Seales remains unavailable for selection following a knee injury and subsequent surgery, while another TT fast bowler Anderson Philip has returned to training but is not yet match-fit.

In the ODIs, Shai Hope will have his first series as captain with all-rounder Rovman Powell appointed as the new vice-captain.

In the T20Is, captain Powell will be supported by a new vice-captain in batting all-rounder Kyle Mayers. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has been named in the T20I squad subject to medical clearance.

Haynes added, “For the T20Is, we have an experienced squad. What we are looking for is to form a cohesive unit and look at the players who we believe can form the nucleus as we build towards doing very well and challenging when we host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June 2024.”

FULL SQUADS

ODIs – Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith

T20Is – Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith

White ball schedule in South Africa

March 16: 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

March 18: 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

March 21: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

March 25: 1st T20Is at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 26: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 28: 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (night)