Children enjoy a return to mas in Roxborough

Young masqueraders in the 1-9 paint section in the Band Chico Chicas & Friends at Kiddies Carnival, Cyd Gray Complex, carpark, Roxborough, Tobago, Sunday. - David Reid

The streets of Roxborough were transformed as junior masqueraders were given a chance to cross the big stage for the annual Kiddies Carnival parade.

Although there were some early showers, the children revelled through the streets in the sweltering sun as they thoroughly enjoyed the return of the Greatest Show on Earth in their colourful costumes in front the judges and an appreciative crowd.

As they crossed in varying sizes, some of the bands were Natasha Stewart's Land Ahoy, Tessa Alfred's Produce from mih Kitchen Garden to d Market Place", Lovern Stewart's Golden Pot of gold, Lisa Mills' Colour me colour as well as Candace Chang's Glorious tribute to Gloria Stoute.

Newsday spoke with a masquerader, who said: "I'm here to have fun. I missed the two years of being on the road like this."

Meantime, Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous' 2023 hit Come Home dominated the parade.

One parent said: "The mafia is real. All of a sudden we're not hearing that Hard Fete from Bunji Garlin. Naila and Skinny is definitely in the lead here at this junior parade.