Carnival Momentum promises good vibes on Ash Wednesday

Lyrikal - Angelo Marcelle

After two days of hard partying on the road, some masqueraders may still be in need of one last pump to close off Carnival 2023.

For intrepid feters, Blackstar Entertainment Group of Companies promises an afternoon of good vibes with an all-star lineup of dancehall and soca acts for the Carnival Momentum cooler fete at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Ash Wednesday, February 22.

Miami-based promoter Denzil Flanders of the Blackstar Entertainment told Newsday Momentum is intended to satisfy revellers who still have an appetite for soca after Carnival.

Flanders said Momentum is the second instalment of the series, with the first being held in Miami last year. Following its success, Flanders and his team felt a follow-up event for Trinidad's Carnival was appropriate.

"I'm creating the brand as a day-after-Carnival event where I can put a lot of different twists to it. For the Trinidad instalment I decided to have it on Ash Wednesday because after Carnival people are still looking for stuff to do, some people don't want to sit in traffic to go to the beaches, a lot of people can't get flights to go to Tobago, so I wanted to create a centralised event that everyone could get access to, that's why I chose the Queen's Park Savannah."

Performers include Voice, Viking Ding Dong, Nailah Blackman, Lyrikal, Skinny Fabulous and Tempa, Jamaican dancehall sensation Ding Dong and UK-based soca artiste Triniboi Joocie.

While he was reluctant to give details on what the show would include, he promised it would be a memorable end to one of Trinidad and Tobago's biggest Carnivals.

Flanders was instrumental in introducing the Vibes with Voicey concert abroad featuring Voice with collaborators Travis World and influencer Major Penny during the height of the covid19 pandemic in 2021.

Flanders says he intends to export the Momentum brand to other Caribbean carnivals where it can grow.