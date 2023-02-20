Beyond the crown

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters - SUREASH CHOLAI

FOR EVERY spectacular costume worn by a winning King or Queen of Carnival, supporting every triumphant soca and calypso star and behind the scenes of every major steelband are an industrious hive of workers who make the magic happen. Largely unknown, except among their peers, these are the people, the legions of festival labourers who support the creation of the Carnival that returns to the streets of Trinidad and Tobago today.

Individuals may perform under the spotlight on a stage, but the alchemy of the potion is the work of dozens, sometimes hundreds of committed craftspeople, artisans, musicians and stagehands, whose work makes the national festival possible.

The dilemma of vendors renting booths traditionally provided by the National Carnival Commission (NCC), along the southern edge of the Queen's Park Savannah, is one unfortunate example of how contributors to the festival's ambience are sometimes treated with disrespect.

Beyond problems with the construction of the temporary sheds is a narrative suggesting institutional neglect and carelessness in the planning for the human occupation of the booths. The vendors, many of them women, accept the responsibility for policing their spaces and the goods in them, but traditionally provided support for hygiene in the form of a temporary shower and proper maintenance of the portable toilets wasn't provided for more than a week.

The NCC promised to remedy the shortfall promptly, but the oversight is a reminder of the potential for failure in the ad hoc infrastructure of Carnival.

Too much of the annual event is assembled following institutional memory instead of documented procedure and practice. In those gaps of the event's engine, it's sometimes the small man who gets crushed.

The NCC has always been divided between organising Carnival as an industry, catering to an expectant audience and honouring its responsibility to ensure the continuity and evolution of traditions that have been the essential weave of the fabric of the festival from its very beginnings. But the love and belief which sustain the fragility of its creation across a web of dedicated teams of artisans and artists must be acknowledged more clearly and tangibly by those holding the reins of power.

The embarrassing spectacle of the NCC and the State passing the responsibility for the disbursement of funds back and forth suggests a need for Carnival's management to be a clearer and more transparent process in the interests of all its stakeholders.

The whimsy and abandon of Carnival's performances must be balanced by stability and reliability in its management if the country is to benefit from its promotion and ensure a return on investment for all stakeholders participating in the considerable effort, material and time that's spent to stage it.