Xhaiden Darius aspires to soca stardom

Xhaiden Darius peforms at the launch of the Youth Agricutural Homestead Programme at Government Plaza, Port of Spain in 2022. - Sureash Cholai

SIX-year-old Xhaiden Darius, a rising calypso and soca artiste, is following in the footsteps of his mother, finalist in the National Calypso Monarch competition and National Action Women’s Committee 2023 queen, Tameika Darius.

The second-year student at Point Fortin Roman Catholic Primary School already has a commendable list of championships.

He is also a recording artiste and his videos on YouTube has been viewed around the world. People have said he is like Machel Montano and the late Aldwyn “Kitchener” Roberts.

For 2023, he sang A Touch of Class, the tune of choice for La Brea Nightingale Steelband, composed by arranger David Goddard. He also had the privilege of waving the flag at the panyard judging competition.

On Wednesday, he won the South Junior Calypso Monarch in the primary school category to walk away with the top prize. His award-winning calypso, Mr Gunman, focused on crime in TT and its effect on school children in particular.

Written by Brian London, the song reflects on the November 2022 incident at Rose Hill RC Primary School. Laventille, where children hid under their desks while warring gangs engaged in a gun battle outside the compound.

“Mr Gunman, please, please, please, give we ah ease, ease, ease,” he appealed to the gunmen to put down their guns.

He said he was overjoyed when he heard this song being played on the radio.

“I felt super happy. My teacher and principal said they love my song and wished me the very best.”

On Thursday, he placed second, in the National Junior Soca competition, primary school category with a Kevan Taylor composition, Cyar Handle Me.

Xhaiden’s aspiration is to become the next Machel Montano.

“I want to continue singing, but I want to start doing soca, because when I grow up I want to be a soca artiste. I want to be like Uncle Machel. I met him before,” he said with confidence.

“I want to sing so I can make money to buy a house for my mom.”

His mother said while he accompanied her at many of her shows and interviews and would sing her entire songs, she did not recognise his potential.

His talent was seen by her mother and sister, who encouraged her to enter him into the Voice of La Brea singing competition during the pandemic in August 2021, when he was just five.

“I thought the age group, 21-and-under was too wide, but it was subsequently split in two categories – 12-and-under and 13 to 21. He won the 12-and-under category.”

Since then, there has been no looking back. He did a few virtual shows at WACK Radio, and clip of the video of him performing Machel’s Too Young Too Soca, generated interest and demand for his appearance and full-length videos.

Confident of his talent, Xhaiden told his mummy he wanted his own song. One of his first recordings was a tribute to Kitchener called Kitchie Say, as they both share the same birth date – April 13.

This song took him to Kids So Amazing competition and the semi-finals of 12 and Under. He also entered the national Emancipation competition in August 2022, placing second in the primary school category with another Brian London composition, I am African.

With his winning record thus far, his mom believes he can be as successful as Machel and is giving him her fullest support.