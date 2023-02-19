UWI's Old Yard gives a sense of home

Jab Jab performing for patrons at DCFA's Old Yard 2023 -

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Department of Creative and Festival Arts held its annual Old Yard Carnival with a bevy of traditional mas characters.

UWI said the event was meant to bring a sense of home as it transformed its Gordon Street facility into a gayelle. The department did so by incorporating a ole time architectural style.

In a release on Friday, UWI said, “The Old Yard gave visitors an interactive and dynamic journey into TT’s cultural history including a masquerade of gorillas, moko jumbies, fancy Indians, blue devils and dame lorraines.”

With student-led traditional characters being the “highlight” as they portrayed bats, minstrels, and burrokeets. Performances featured theatre (dame lorraine ball, blue devil), music (rhythm section) and dance degree (dance performances) students and alum (jab jabs, pierrot grenade). This year, UWI said the special act for 2023 was the Midnight Robber Band.

People who missed the event are welcomed to visit their photo gallery at https://www.flickr.com/photos/theuwi/sets/72177720306059847/.