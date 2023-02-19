"Everything Carnival"

Features
A blue devil breathes fire at the National Stick Fighting Finals, in Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 15. - Marvin Hamilton
The week leading up to the Carnival weekend is a usually a busy time for most people in TT. Fetes, competitions, rehearsals and other traditional events take place throughout the islands. Here are some of the highlights of the past week captured by Newsday photographers.
Eugenia Charles portrays Rainbow Bustle Dance at NCCs traditional mas at Adam Smith Square, Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE
Soca artiste Patrice Roberts performs Strength of A Woman at her I Am Woman concert, at O2 Park, Chaguaramas on February 15. - ROGER JACOB
Allison Fredericks portrays Washer Woman/Sweeper at the Senior Queen of Carnival semi-finals at Queen's Park Savannah, February 15. - Andrea De Silva
Samuel Jackson portrays Mysterious Fauci D’ Gladiator, at NCC Junior King of Carnival semi finals, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 15. - Andrea De Silva
Stickfighting at the Edinburgh Government Primary School, Chaguanas on February 16. -
A scene from the re-enactment of the Canboulay riot, Piccadilly Greens, Port of Spain on February 17. - Jeff K. Mayers
Midnight Robbers square off in TPAC's YARDWÉ cultural show at Fort King George, Tobago on February 15. - David Reid
Patrons enjoy the music at Vibes with Voicey, Queen's Park Oval on February 16. - Angelo Marcelle
