BP Renegades wins 2023 Panorama

Arranger Duvone Stewart, warmly greets Patsy Calliste, widow of the late Dr. Leroy Calliste during the bands performance. Panorama Finals BP Renegades won, ahead by 283 points play Feeling to Party, Saturday February 19, 2023. Photo by Roger Jacob

BP Renegades is the 2023 Panorama champs. The Port of Spain band grabbed the top spot playing the late Leory "Black Stalin" Calliste's 1991 massive hit, Feeling to Party. The band scored 283 points.

The band edged out the other 12 bands in what was a true musical showdown at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Saturday.

Republic Bank Exodus placed second earning 280 points playing Sir "King Short Shirt" McLean Emmanuel's Tourist Leggo.

Nutrien Silver Stars placed third playing the popular 2023 song, Engine Room sung by Olatunji. The band scored 276 points.

