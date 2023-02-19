Anubixon brings soca in Spanish to Trinidad and Tobago

A video of Anubixon Flores singing along with Iwer George (The Water Lord), in a carnival party at the end of January in Kelly Village, went viral on social media. - Grevic Alvarado

Anubixon Flores is 30-year-old Venezuelan singer and presenter who has been adding to the artistic world of TT with his talent.

Anubixon, as he's known on stage, came to TT four years ago with urban music as one of his passions. Most of his repertoire has been soca in Spanish, though he also sings merengue and dembow.

In his native Guiria, Sucre state, soca is traditional, thanks to its proximity to TT.

Anubixon told Newsday since he was 17 he had been interested in the artistic world. He began to participate in local events such as carnivals and private parties, singing some soca songs in Spanish and sharing the stage with several renowned artists.

In 2019, when he arrived in TT, his mission was to continue his path through the world of music.

He began networking with local bar owners to introduce him, while working in other areas. Now he lives in Laventille and performs at night in different bars and private parties.

"Thanks to God and to many people the doors have been opened for me and I have been growing within the artistic world of TT," said Anubixon.

Two of the people who have promoted it are the Venezuelan DJs Papito and Reinaldo Carrión. Anubixon has become an entertainer and presenter for local and Venezuelan artists, translating their lyrics into Spanish.

So a video of him singing along with Iwer George in a Carnival party at the end of January, in Kelly Village, went viral on social media, and he is now known as the Spanish translator, or the Young Iwer.

"For me it has been an honour to be able to go up on a stage here in TT, to cheer or sing, but the important thing is to continue doing what I like," said Anubixon.

Since then, various local producers have contacted him to work at various events or even to write a song.

"I thank God and this country for the opportunities it is giving me, not only to me, but also to the Venezuelans who want to do things well," he said. "My goal is to establish a musical bridge between TT and Venezuela. I want Venezuelan soca to be heard here and Trinidadian soca to reach all of Venezuela. In Guiria and Tucupita a lot of Trinidadian soca is heard, but I want it to go further, throughout Venezuela."

Anubixon can be found on Tiktok (@anubixon1), Instagram (Anubixon Flores) or Facebook or reached by phone at 3108271-3914090.