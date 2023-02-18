Young Warriors face El Salvador for quarter-final spot

The Trinidad and Tobago boys under-17 football team will face El Salvador for a chance for a spot in the Concacaf U17 Championship quarter-finals, on Sunday, at the Pensativo Stadium, Guatemala. - via TTFA

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 boys football team will try to upset El Salvador in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Under-17 Championships, at the Estadio Pensativo, in Guatemala on Sunday at 9 pm TT time.

TT qualified for the knock-out stage after finishing third in Group B with one point after getting one draw and two losses. TT sealed their place in the knock-out phase after playing to a 1-1 draw against Barbados in the final round of the group phase. An 82nd-minute equaliser from Lindell Sween was enough to see TT qualify for the next round.

Before the match against El Salvador, TT lost 3-2 Canada and fell 3-1 to the US.

The TT defence will have a challenge keeping the El Salvador attackers at bay as the Central Americans scored eight goals in group play.

El Salvador finished second in Group D after ending the preliminary stage with a crushing 4-0 win over Suriname. In earlier matches, El Salvador lost 4-1 to Honduras and defeated Haiti 3-1.