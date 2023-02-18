Spirit, essence of local govt totally absent

THE EDITOR: I refer to the letter by Victoria Alexander in a recent issue of your newspaper, titled "We have no choice". Alexander sought to tackle the most important developmental issue in our society today, which is the lack of people's involvement in decisions that affect their basic needs.

She asked where do neighbours, citizens or students go when they wish to make a change in their community with help from their representatives. “There’s no public forum for citizens to talk to their representatives on a regular basis. No place to advocate for more parks and trees, safer streets, or simply better signage,” stated Alexander.

This issue goes to the root of our society and is a product of colonialism, slavery and indentured labour. We do not have a history of promoting the wider involvement of the people in decisions that affect them. One may easily say that this is a local government matter, but it is far removed from the existing local government system and the concerns of representatives.

I think it is safe to say that there has never been a report where a councillor accounts to his electorate. In fact, the problem goes much deeper than this.

If a councillor convenes periodic meetings with the people he represents, this would be a bad example for the parliamentary representative in his area and goes straight to the top where his political leader would now have to report in this way.

As such, political parties do not promote this kind of political responsibility.

Further, one can argue that the involvement of citizens in the decisions that affect their basic needs is the foundation of all development. As such, local government as practised today is only form and structure, with the spirit and essence of local government totally absent.

But this can be changed by the active participation of the people at the community level who can take charge of the substance of local government. It can be done, and this would lead to a revolutionary change in our country.

LENNOX SANKERSINGH

via e-mail