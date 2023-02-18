Bring back the school buses

THE EDITOR: I believe the Government should bring back the school buses as soon as possible. The reason for this is because there are too many schoolchildren idling all over the place and getting into mischief when they are supposed to be finding themselves in their parents' home.

Get those schoolchildren off the street before something terrible happens to somebody's innocent child or children. Make it mandatory that all children whose parents are not picking them up from school should be on the correct school bus when classes are over.

Have security on the buses with the children because the behaviour of some of them is disgraceful.

I hope the relevant authority will look into this situation very soon.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail